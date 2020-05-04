Outlander season 5 finale spoilers: More ‘Never My Love’ details!







Are you ready for the Outlander season 5 finale to air on Starz next week? After what we saw tonight, it’s fair to say that we aren’t. This is going to be a difficult, devastating hour, and one where there are probably going to be a lot of jaw-droppers from start to finish.

As we prepare for this installment, the first thing that is worth noting is that Claire is in danger — grave danger. She was just captured and while we know that Jamie is going to be fighting in order to save her (he lit that cross for a reason!), getting her back is going to be easier said than done. There’s a lot of struggle that is going to be roped into this, and you just have to prepare for just about everything. With Roger and Bree seemingly gone, parts of this journey are going to be even more difficult.

Claire struggles to survive brutal treatment from her captors, as Jamie gathers a group of loyal men to help him rescue his wife; Roger and Brianna’s journey takes a surprising turn.

When it comes to the Roger/Bree storyline, there are all sorts of ways it could go. While we presume that it’s possible that the two of them could be transported back to their own time, maybe they’ve actually gone further into the past. They could eventually find their way back to Jamie and Claire, or take a leap forward back into their own timeline. We’re just glad to find out, given that there was no guarantee we would even see them in the finale after that cliffhanger.

