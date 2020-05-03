





Is God Friended Me new tonight on CBS? Is there any more story left to tell within the world of the God Account? We think the episode last week did leave some room open for more story, especially as Miles climbed that mountain and inched ever closer to learning who was behind the account that completely changed his life.

Unfortunately, all signs suggest now that we have reached the end of the road, and there is no hope for that changing at any point in the near future. Last week’s episode was the finale, and it was the series finale at that. A lot of what you saw in the closing minutes was added on after filming to ensure that there was a proper ending to the show — and that was due to a recognition that a season 3 was extremely unlikely.

So one week removed from tha episode airing, is there any hope for another series to come in and pick the show up? According to TVLine, don’t count on it — they note that God Friended Me is done and last week was definitely the final episode. We do understand why — while the live ratings were decent at CBS, the DVR ratings were poor compared to most of the network’s other shows. Not only that, but the show filmed in an expensive place in New York City and it may be a tad too procedural for streaming services.

There’s also another factor that we wonder about right now, and it’s the oh-so-simple fact that nobody knows when filming in New York can even begin again. If a network wanted to pick up the show, they’d do so with the knowledge that it could be several more months before filming even kicked off again. That’s a hard pill for any network to swallow since nobody wants to be the extremely patient type.

We’re going to miss the show but, for now, we have to recognize that the end here is probably just that.

