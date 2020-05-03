Is Last Week Tonight new tonight on HBO, May 3?







We’re coming off of a week where there was no new episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver on the air. Are things going to change this time around?

Well, let’s go ahead and say that we come presenting some good news here — after all, there is a new installment arriving on HBO tonight! You’ve had to wait for it, but the show’s host is back for another remote episode that should present you some of the latest headlines … which are probably geared mostly around one simple subject. We’re still in the midst of a global health crisis, and we do think that there is going to be a lot of commentary on some of the protests that are going on all over the country. There are definitely a number of headlines from the past couple of weeks, but the truth here is that things move so rapidly in this current era. Because of that, what is newsworthy at one moment may not be even remotely newsworthy the next.

One more thing to note here comes via start time — while there is going to be a new episode of Last Week Tonight on the air tonight, you’ll have to wait a little longer than usual to see it. As the show’s official account points out in the oh-so-cheeky message below, the latest message is going to air starting at 11:15 p.m. Eastern time. Given that tonight marks the Westworld finale and a number of other things, it makes sense that it would be pushed out. Also, it’s pretty clear that viewers are not going to be forgetting about the show anyway.

Our hope is that there will be more periodic episodes of Oliver’s run throughout the coming months. After all, don’t we need the show as a breath of fresh air during this incredibly-tough time?

Related News – Be sure to get our take on the most-recent Last Week Tonight segment

What do you want to see when it comes to the May 3 edition of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: HBO.)

Tonight we premiere at 23:15. That’s right, we’re using the 24-hour clock. Switched it up for fun!!!!!!! We miss talking to people. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) May 3, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







