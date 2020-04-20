Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Wendy Williams, anti-malaria drugs







Tonight marked the final edition of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver for the month of April, and we had full expectations the host would put his all into it. We knew that there would be a great deal of talk on the health crisis, but we weren’t sure that there would be something more beyond just that.

So, for the first half of the show, there were a number of subjects related to the health crisis that were discussed. Take, for example, a possible treatment drug for symptoms of the virus. Or, how Fox News has served as a source for many of President Trump’s talking about. Oliver noted that the anti-malaria should be studied as to its merits, but the problem is that the science of the drug has now been mixed in heavily with politics. It’s hard to even see results now, but there are some clear trouble spots with it for the time being.

Here is the real irony with a lot of what Last Week Tonight produced in this episode — a show calling out other shows, and how Fox News and right-wing media have created all sorts of purported chaos in various parts of the country. We’re not shocked that the series looked at a lot of the protests that are going on all over the country and how Trump has been responding to segments about them.

Was there some humor in here? Surely, but a lot of what we saw tonight is information that many many have already knew. We all want this crisis to be over, but doesn’t it have to be done correctly?

