Billions season 5 premiere: WWE star Becky Lynch makes cameo







We’d heard in advance of the Billions season 5 premiere that we were going to be seeing a cameo from WWE star Becky Lynch. Yet, we didn’t have a good sense as to precisely how it was going to come about.

Well, the cameo happened closer to the end of the episode this weekend, and it both served a purpose and proved to be ridiculously fun at the same time.

So how did the cameo come about? It was mostly by virtue of seeing Wendy struggling to bring everyone together. We get it in a way, given that there were Axe Capital people and Taylor people and nobody liked the current dynamics. They were difficult and toxic and there wasn’t that same sense of big-money ridiculousness and fun that there was in the past. This is something that there were clearly some objections over, given that everyone wanted to live ridiculously even at work.

This is where Becky comes into play. Wendy brought the wrestler in as herself, where the two engaged in an impromptu fight in front of everyone. Lynch then took advantage of the opportunity to pitch herself as a prime example of someone who works with people you don’t like. You still gotta find a way to do it!

In a lot of ways, this cameo felt totally random — yet, it did actually work in the context of the story that the writers were trying to tell here. It also made some sense given that some of these characters within the world of Billions would probably be wrestling fans. There’s also that thing where if you are successful, you like to pretend that you’re a rock star. Hanging out with celebrities is the sort of thing you almost always crave.

