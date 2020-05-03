Billions season 5 episode 2 spoilers: ‘The Chris Rock Test’







Curious to learn a thing or two more about Billions season 5 episode 2? Well, we should start off things here with the title: “The Chris Rock Test.” What in the world does that mean? There’s a lot of exciting stuff that should take place within this episode, though we’re not sure if we’re going to see anything quite as shattering as what we had in the closing minutes of the premiere.

So what can you expect to see? Well, we know that Mike Prince is still going to continue his work as a potential adversary, but every other major character is going to have a dramatic move of their own. For some more details, remember to check out the official Billions season 5 episode 2 synopsis below:

Axe chases a play at Mike Prince’s conference; Chuck wrestles with his demons and chooses a new path; Wendy takes the lead as Axe Cap faces a threat; Taylor confronts a figure from their past.

Uncovering Taylor’s past should be key to their own story on the show this season, especially with them taking on such a prominent role around Axe Capital as of late. We’d argue that they are going to be one of the key players in the incoming Axe/Chuck rival, not that you should be altogether surprised about that in the slightest.

Of course, we’d say that in general, not to read too much into any particular story that is unfolding in this episode. We’ve seen enough evidence on Billions over the years that what you’re seeing in one episode isn’t going to be a perfect reflection of what’s coming after the fact. Things can turn on a dime and the show is better because of it.

