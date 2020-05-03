Greenleaf season 5 to be final season, premiering this June







While we don’t have a particular Greenleaf season 5 premiere date as of yet, we do have some other news on the subject. Yet, it’s bittersweet news to say the least.

In the video below, the show’s official Twitter page showcased the first teaser for what lies ahead … and then also confirmed that it’s going to be the final season. That news is sad — very sad. It does feel like there were more stories that could’ve been told within the church world.

We already have a good sense of precisely what to expect with this final season, mostly because we’ve seen so much of it already: Devastating secrets, dramatic twists, and a few different things that nobody will ever see coming. We’re hoping that there are some reasons to really smile and be shocked, but also reasons to cry. Also, we want to see Grace be happy — is that really so much to ask after everything that she’s gone through?

With this final-season announcement, we want to at least have some hope that the series is going to have a proper ending. The last thing that we want is for the show to end on some sort of cliffhanger where we don’t know exactly how anything is going to unfold moving forward. We want to at least feel like things have a reached a good enough farewell — that way, we can move forward and remember the series fondly.

Hopefully, we’ll have a Greenleaf season 5 premiere date before long — we will at least say that we’re happy to have the series premiering at a time when there won’t be a whole lot else on the air. It gives us something to look forward to, and something to dive into and break down with regularity. Hopefully, it makes the hiatus a little bit easier.

