Outlander season 5 episode 12 (finale) spoilers: Is Claire in danger?







Next week on Outlander season 5 episode 12, the finale is going to be here. It feels like only yesterday that the show first premiered and yet now, we have to prepare for the send-off. Given that season 6 may not start filming for some time due to the global health crisis, we need to cherish this episode more than ever before.

All finales are dramatic — yet, this one may be more than most. It’s hard to interpret it any other way given that the episode is going to be revolving in part around Claire being taken. This was a fundamental part of the end of the episode tonight, and Jamie vowed in the promo that he would do everything that he can in order to find her and bring her back.

Knowing that this is Outlander, it’s hard to predict precisely where the story is going to go from here. It’s possible that Claire is going to find a way to escape her predicament on her own, but also that Jamie could come storming in and causing all sorts of chaos. We don’t anticipate either character is dying anytime soon, and in the end, we know where the journey here is going — to the Revolutionary War. That will be a part of the story moving forward, and we’re all going to have to be patient in order to see it.

