MacGyver season 4 episode 13 promo: Is it really the finale?







MacGyver season 4 episode 13 is airing on CBS on Friday, and we’re already getting a good sense of how intense it’s going to be. Loyalties are questioned, and the quest to take down Codex is going to twist and turn in some very unexpected ways.

When the dust does finally settle, one big question is also still going to remain: Are we really at the end of the road here? Is there something more hovering in the distance? As it turns out, the question to that is yes … but it’s a little bit complicated.

There are a lot of people promoting this episode (fittingly titled “Save + The + Dam + World”) as the finale and insofar as the schedule goes, it kind of is. While there are a handful of episodes that have been filmed beyond that for this season, there’s no indication that CBS plans to air them anytime soon. What they may opt to do is save them for this fall, almost to ensure that there is a scripted show ready in the event that some other ones aren’t quite ready just yet. There’s no guarantee that the real-world health crisis will allow any program to go into production for quite a long time to come.

Is it possible that the remaining episodes could air in the summer? Maybe, but we don’t foresee CBS putting new stories on the air at a time when they may not deliver the same ratings.

No matter what they decide with the future of MacGyver, what we’re excited to point out now is simply this — you’re going to be in for quite a satisfying conclusion to the current arc about Codex. At the time this episode was first envisioned, it was planned to be the season finale — remember that season 4 was originally only given a 13-episode order before CBS came through with another batch of installments. It’s certainly fortuitous that they have, all things considered.

