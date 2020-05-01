MacGyver season 4 episode 13 spoilers: The epic midseason finale







Next week, MacGyver season 4 episode 13 is going to bring you the finale — or at the very least, the midseason finale.

What is going on here? When the show was originally renewed for a season 4 at CBS, it was handed an order of just thirteen episodes. However, since that time a back nine order was issued, and with that in mind, there are some episodes that have been filmed beyond the first batch. The issue here is that production on some of these episodes was cut short due to the global health crisis, and it seems as though the network is delaying them coming on the air outright. This makes sense, given that we are currently in the thick of May sweeps. Not only that, but episode 13 was designed to feel like a finale — by and large, it’s going to tie together some of the big arc with Codex that we’ve been exploring for the bulk of this season.

For more news on what’s ahead, be sure to check out the full MacGyver season 4 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Save + The + Dam + World” – With Mac and Riley undercover with Codex, hoping to stop the organization from within, their mission is interrupted when Russ, Desi and the Phoenix team move to prevent Codex from detonating a weapon of mass destruction, with Mac and Riley caught in the crosshairs. Also, the team discovers Russ’ real reason for purchasing the Phoenix Foundation, on MACGYVER, Friday, May 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

While CBS isn’t promoting this in advance as a finale/midseason finale, Lucas Till indicated as such on Twitter (see below). Not only that, but the network is currently listing repeats airing in some of the Fridays that follow. We’re hoping that we’ll see Mac and Riley save the day and, eventually, get back with the rest of the Phoenix Foundation. That has been a particularly dark story as of late, but it’s much in line with what we know this show to be.

Related News – Be sure to get some additional news right now when it comes to MacGyver

What do you most want to see when it comes to MacGyver season 4 episode 13?

How do you want to see this story wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

It’s getting hot tonight. Part one of a two part finale. @ Atlanta, Georgia https://t.co/8WyEpBamQr — Lucas Till (@lucastill) May 1, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







