Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 start time, lineup, host, and more







Interested in some more information on tonight’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 broadcast? Then consider yourself in the right place! There’s a lot to be discussed when it comes to the show tonight, which is definitely taking place under a rather unusual circumstance.

If you hadn’t heard the news as of yet, this year’s broadcast is the first time in the history of the Kids’ Choice Awards that the entire show is being done remotely. The broadcast was originally going to take place in March at The Forum in Los Angeles, with Chance the Rapper set as the host with a musical lineup including Justin Bieber. There’s obviously a great deal that has changed since then. The current health crisis has led to a cancellation of a number of different awards shows all across the board, and we have to imagine that more will find themselves displaced.

Nonetheless, the Kids’ Choice Awards is the biggest awards show yet to decide to move forward and air a show. The virtual broadcast is hosted by former Victorious star Victoria Justice, and it is slated to start at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Nickelodeon is still advertising a wide array of guests who will appear from their own homes, including Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Shawn Mendes, and many more. Asher Angel, meanwhile, is set to perform.

Will there still be awards? It seems that way, and there’s also going to be something else that has been rather indicative of the show over the years: Slime. The green goo is very much paramount to a lot of what the Kids’ Choice Awards do. Probably the most important thing about this broadcast, though, is that it offers some stability to kids out there who are struggling with the current situation. Kids everywhere are out of school, stuck at home and away from their friends. If this special makes them feel a little bit less alone, that could very well be a good thing.

What do you want to see on the 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards?

Is there any celebrity or performance you are the most excited to check out? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, stick around for some other news. (Photo: Nickelodeon.)

