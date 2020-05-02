How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 14 video: Laurel returns!







It’s been a long time coming, but on Thursday’s How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 14, Laurel is finally back! This is going to be an exciting episode for a multitude of reasons, but her presence at Annalise’s trial has to be pretty high up on the list.

There still isn’t all that much that we really know about Laurel in the context of this final season. She managed to get away from all of the chaos of this world with Christopher, but where has she been? What has she been doing? There are links to Tegan in how she managed to get away, but there are theories aplenty as to whether or not she has been in context with Wes.

Now that she is back, you’re left to wonder whether or not she will be able to help Annalise in her trial … or has she been working with the FBI? Her ties to her family are also interesting and this is both the show’s greatest success and struggle moving forward. Because the writers have left so many big reveals for so long, it does lead to there being a great deal of mystery now as to how all of this is going to wrap up. Is there even time to do so?

If you’re curious for more answers on Wes, the one thing that we can offer you as possible solace is simply this: Signs point to him appearing in more than just the finale. That’s a good thing since we don’t want to rush through a lot of those reveals in a million-miles-an-hour fashion.

