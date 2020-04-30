How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 14 spoilers: Annalise’s trial







Next week on How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 14, we’re going to be just one episode away from the series finale. There’s excitement that comes along with that, but also a little bit of sadness. We don’t want to see the series go, and that’s especially true given that we’re at a point where right where there isn’t exactly all that much in the way of programming on the air.

So what lies ahead in this episode? We’re getting close to the death of Annalise Keating … or at least the “death” of her. The truth here is that we don’t know whether or not she is really dead. It feels like the show is trying to convince us of that but within this world, who really knows? If Wes can seemingly come back from the dead, almost anything is possible. This episode contains a trial, Nate causing some more chaos, and then also the aftermath of some of what Annalise learned about Hannah tonight. Prepare for big stuff virtually throughout.

For a few more details on what to expect, be sure to check out the full How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 14 synopsis:

“Annalise Keating Is Dead” – Annalise’s murder trial has arrived, but Tegan’s history complicates her role as counsel. While Nate visits Jorge Castillo in prison with a proposition, news breaks about Xavier. Bonnie works to help Annalise use Hannah Keating’s past as blackmail on the penultimate episode of “How to Get Away with Murder,” THURSDAY, MAY 7 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

