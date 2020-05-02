Last Man Standing boss on season 9, ‘where is Boyd?’ questions







Last Man Standing aired its season 8 finale this past week, and we know that there are questions over the future. Before diving into some of those, though, we do want to spend a few minutes focusing on the past.

To be specific, though, the main question we want to look at is the status of Boyd, who was missing in action for a big chunk of this season. It was a little odd, to say the least, given that Kristin had such a big story revolving around the birth of her second child. Boyd’s going to be a big brother! There could be a lot of story there moving into season 9.

Speaking to TVLine, show boss Kevin Abbott addressed Boyd’s absence for much of season 8, noting that it had to do more with an actor’s decision than a creative one to just remove him from the show:

Actually, the actor [Jet Jurgensmeyer] had another commitment. He’d asked to do another show, so we had let him out…

Our hope is that we’re going to be seeing more of Boyd in season 9, though we don’t think that a big story for the character will be top priority in the premiere. Instead, it will likely be getting to welcome the new baby. But, who knows what will happen after that? We also do have to see what Fox decides when it comes to the show’s future.

Speaking to TV Insider, Abbott makes it clear that he is optimistic about coming back — though there may be changes to the story the show had planned because of the health crisis that shut down season 8 production early:

I mean, I think we’re in the situation we were in last year in terms of if it were a normal year. I would feel very confident that we would be back. As confident as you can feel in this general environment. I would say we would be favored to come back, let’s put it that way. And in that instance, I would want to shoot the show that we didn’t get to shoot because it’s a great episode. I can’t imagine that in this changed universe that that exact episode could just be re-shot and put on the air and feel correct, you know what I mean? Hospitals changed drastically. People now have a very different opinion of hospitals than when we shot that episode.”

Related News – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Last Man Standing, including the possibility of more Kaitlyn Dever

What do you want to see when it comes to Last Man Standing season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other insight regarding the series. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







