Killing Eve season 3 episode 4 sneak peek: Eve’s birthday cake!







Killing Eve season 3 episode 4 is a waste of what may be a perfectly good cake … with emphasis here on the word “may.” Do you really want to guarantee anything when we are talking all about Villanelle?

In the sneak peek below from this weekend’s new episode (see below), you can see Sandra Oh’s character receive quite the “wonderful” gift in the form of a cake that is delivered to her workplace. It’s enough to make everyone wish her happy birthday … but she’s quick to take the box and leave everyone behind. (As you would imagine, not everyone is super-thrilled with the idea of being left out of the cake.)

Eve takes this cake up to the roof, where after some hesitation (and taking a look at said cake), she throws it off onto the ground. To think, someone worked so hard making that cake look so pretty! There is a particular significance to the cake, as it is of a bus — likely a visual representation of the same bus where Eve and Villanelle had their recent fight/kiss earlier this season. This was another reminder that these two characters are inexplicably drawn to one another. They may not want to admit to it, but that doesn’t make it any less true.

This sneak peek is indicative of the complicated relationship that these two characters do have. While we wouldn’t call what the two of them have explicit love, they are drawn to each other. One doesn’t really fully exist without the other around and on some level, we think they both know it. That’s a big part of why they end up constantly in one another’s orbit!

What do you most want to see on Killing Eve season 3 episode 4?

