Killing Eve season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Anyone want some cake?







Killing Eve season 3 episode 4 is going to be coming onto BBC America and AMC next week, and there’s a LOT for the show to address. Take, for example, the aftermath of the big fight that took place aboard the bus tonight. Eve and Villanelle have finally reunited … but it was brief. We saw the two spend a little bit of time together and we don’t know where their story is going to go now.

Yet, we know that there are some more investigations that need to be done into what happened with Kenny. Beyond that, we’re also aware that we have question marks aplenty when it comes to how Villanelle is going to find a different place within the Twelve … if she ever does.

The promo below, unfortunately, doesn’t do all that great of a job of indicating precisely what is going to be coming in terms of story reveals. Yet, we do think that there are some interesting little snippets in here. Take, for example, all sorts of crazy highlights and hijinks involving a cake. Also, apparently Eve hits her head.

This is a show that is going to remain as manic and as over-the-top as possible. We don’t know if it’s ever going to slow down that much … not that we really need it to. We just hope that there are some big answers as to where the season is going soon — as much fun as Killing Eve may be, it has been paced rather slowly over time.

