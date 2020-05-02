The Flash season 6 spoilers: Will stories carry into season 7?







If you had not heard some of the news before, The Flash season 6 is not able to air all of its planned season due to real-life health crisis. It’s a real bummer, given that there were so many exciting things that were developed. Take, for example, the end result of Iris West-Allen’s story with the mirror and what Eva could accomplish now on the outside. This was one of the more curious, cerebral storylines the show has done, and it’s also caused Barry and the team to be more resourceful. That is what happens, after all, when you start to lose your speed.

So will the shutdown mean that The Flash skips over some of their planned stories once season 7 begins? Not exactly. Instead, the plan really does seem to be to return to work and finish what everyone started. Speaking in TVLine, star Grant Gustin has noted that showrunner Eric Wallace has “promised — though we’re not sure how yet — that we’re going to wrap up all these storylines that we intended to wrap up, once we’re able to start filming again.”

So what does that mean for the show’s season 7 plans? We would envision that some of those plans would pick up almost immediately after what we end up seeing in season 6. We don’t think that season 7, though, is going to pick up extra episodes to make up for what we lost this time around. Instead, we just imagine that some season 7 stories will be condensed. It’s probably going to be a lot of time before we get more news on what’s ahead, so we would suggest to just stay tuned for more along the way.

For now, the top order of business is Tuesday’s episode — after all, this will feature the return of both Pied Piper and also Godspeed! Two iconic villains are now back in the mix.

