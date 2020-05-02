The Bachelor: Peter Weber confirms relationship with Kelley Flanagan







Just in case you needed it to be official, it now is — Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are together. Despite not making it to the hometown dates portion of this past season of The Bachelor, Peter posted on Instagram a picture/message that confirms some of the recent rumors that the two are together.

For those wondering, “you caught me” in the description is a reference to Catch Me if You Can, which has been in Peter’s Instagram bio for pretty much forever. (Given that he’s a pilot, it’s no surprise that he loves the movie.) There are already a flood of comments on the post, including from a number of the other women who participated on this past season.

The journey of Peter and Kelley to get to this point has certainly been strange. The two actually met prior to the start of Peter’s season, with her eventually deciding to be a part of it. She eventually was eliminated in memorable fashion, as the producers seemed to set her up for a fall with her being comfortable and confident at one of the final group dates. She didn’t have a lot of the drama of some of the other contestants or relationships, but there was definitely some sort of spark there between her and Peter. The rumors of the two of them being together were circling even prior to the After the Final Rose special, where Peter revealed his breakup from Hannah Ann and, briefly, a relationship with Madison that didn’t end up going anywhere.

The obvious question that you have to wonder after all of this is rather simple: What was the point of the past few months? Why not just choose Kelley on the show? Maybe it wasn’t clear to Peter until after the season. (Rest assured, though, that Peter’s infamous mom Barb is happy with the choice — you’d probably be aware at this point if she wasn’t.)

Related News – What will the future hold for The Bachelorette this coming season?

What do you think about Peter and Kelley being Instagram official?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram You caught me. Let the adventure begin 💫 A post shared by Peter Weber (@pilot_pete) on May 2, 2020 at 11:54am PDT

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







