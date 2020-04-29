The Bachelorette: Could Clare Crawley’s season premiere this fall?







At this point, it feels very-much clear that there will be no season of The Bachelorette this summer — ABC announcing retrospectives of past seasons doesn’t do a whole lot to inspire hope in whatever the future may be. Filming was unable to kick off due to the global health crisis, and whenever it does, this will hardly be the same season that was once planned. There will almost certainly be no international travel, just as we would guess that there would be very few group dates that take place in large, public spaces.

So could Clare Crawley’s season take place this fall? For the time being, that seems like it could be the plan. In a post on Twitter, Elizabeth Wagmeister notes (via ABC executive Rob Mills) that an ideal situation would be for filming to start in mid-summer. Maybe there could be road trips, but that’d probably be the extent of it. There are still questions over how hometown dates would work, but given that this would happen later on in production, there could be time to figure this out.

As for why ABC could want The Bachelorette in the fall, there’s a good chance that not all of their standard, previously-planned shows could be ready to go. The future of Dancing with the Stars could also be questioned for the immediate future. If nothing else, it’s hard to imagine the show coming back with a live audience unless some major steps are taken over the coming weeks.

In the end, we are hopeful that there will be something more Bachelor-related in 2020 beyond Listen to Your Heart and some events featuring old footage … you’re just going to have to wait a while to see a lot of it.

