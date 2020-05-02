The Conners season 2 finale promo: Is Dan losing the house?







The Conners season 2 finale is slated to air on ABC this Tuesday, and you better believe that big trouble is ahead! That’s especially true for Dan, given that there is a serious threat that the family could end up losing the house.

In the promo below, you can see Dan pass along the bad news, which leads to Darlene making a remark about having to go down with the metaphorical ship. We foresee a lot of the episode revolving around trying to avoid foreclosure, which we do think they can figure out with some hard work and trademark Conner ingenuity. This is one of those episodes that could very well reflect on what a lot of people are going through in the real world, and it could prove to be rather emotional seeing how it all plays out.

If we had to wager right now, though, we feel like the Conners will find their way through … but there could still end up being some other consequence. The house is just so iconic and indicative of who they are and we think there’s a sense of comfort that comes from seeing them all there. We don’t really think that anything all that great is going to come from separating them from the place that they know and love, and the place that we’ve seen them at for the vast majority of the show’s run. That stability matters.

Hopefully, there could be a tease in here for what a season 3 is going to look like — while nothing is official as of yet, it does feel like it’s a foregone conclusion when you look at the current ratings. That’s especially the case given that ABC is losing another show in Modern Family.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Conners, including other details on what lies ahead!

What do you want to see when it comes to The Conners season 2 finale?

How do you think that this story is going to wrap up, and are you expecting some sort of big cliffhanger? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: ABC, video via SpoilerTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







