Good Witch season 6 video: Catherine Bell, cast tease what’s ahead

In the video below, you can get a good sense as to what’s coming courtesy of Catherine Bell and James Denton. It seems as though Cassie’s life is in a pretty good place — there’s a lot of love and romance here, and also still a lot of danger. With the possibility of a curse emerging, the cast is going to have their hands full dealing with all sorts of surprises. It’s worth noting that Bell says this may be her favorite season — there are changes with the show this year, but it seems as though the writers are handling a lot of those in stride.

Meanwhile, the video below also hints at the arrival of Kat Barrell (Wynonna Earp) as Joy, someone who arrives with a major air of mystery around her. What is she in town looking to do? She seems to be confident and strong, but there’s something about her that nobody can quite pin down. Maybe she ends up being an adversary, but she could also just be misunderstood. That’s a part of the fun about a show like this — the rules can be interpreted in all sorts of ways given that you are dealing in a world with magic around almost every turn. Up can be down and left can be right … if you catch our gist.

Hopefully, the arrival of Good Witch at this particular point will help to make up for the absence of some programming elsewhere. After all, we are within a world right now where When Calls the Heart and When Hope Calls are both done for the season!

