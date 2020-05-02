American Idol 18 results preview for Arthur Gunn, Just Sam, & more!







Will Arthur Gunn advance to the top 10 on American Idol 18? Technically, nothing is 100% confirmed as of yet — but it does feel for now that it’s a pretty strong possibility. Why wouldn’t America want to put him through? For the time being, it’s fair to assume that he would make it through.

What we know entering this weekend’s results is that there are going to be ten artists who advance and perform for an episode themed all about “Home.” So, who will they be? Let’s categorize the current contestants in a few different ways.

After you watch, remember to watch our video below with our take on the most-recent performances! You can also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more news and view our show playlist for other updates.

Locks to Advance – Arthur Gunn has been a favorite for some time, and we’d lump Francisco Martin, Dillion James, and Just Sam in here as well. They’ve all received a ton of screen time and have memorable performances.

Near-locks – Grace Leer has already made it through a public vote once, and she’s got the country audience on her side. Meanwhile, Kimmy Gabriela, Louis Knight, and Jovin Webb feel like they’ve got a great shot based on both edit and performance quality.

Solid contenders – Jonny West should make it, but we haven’t been as impressed by a lot of what he’s done recently compared to his audience. Sophia James, Franklin Boone, Julia Gargano, and Makayla Phillips should also be in the running, but are they going to be memorable enough? Olivia Ximines may make it through, but she was hampered a lot by not being able to move around a lot in the at-home format.

Longshots – Nick Merico sees hit shot decline due to the edit on his audition meanwhile, Aliana Jester, Faith Becnel, DeWayne Crocker Jr., Cyniah Elise, and Lauren Spencer Smith probably just don’t have the screen time or attention.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on American Idol right now

What do you think should advance to the top 20 on American Idol 18?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







