Blue Bloods season 10 finale review: Are Jamie & Eddie ready for kids?







Tonight’s Blue Bloods season 10 finale absolutely did present a lot of information to unpack. Take, for example, the reveal that Joe Reagan had a son named Joe Hill that no one (he included) knew about.

The subject of Joe is one we talked a little bit more over at the link here, and it was compelling — though we certainly wanted more of it by the end of the episode than what we got.

Then, there was also the question as to whether or not Jamie and Eddie were going to contemplate parenting in a new way. They worked hard to get to the bottom of a baby who was left outside the police station. It was enough to make Eddie seriously contemplate the idea of adopting the baby herself, thinking that she and her husband could conceivably give the baby a much better life than they were going to get otherwise.

What Jamie and Eddie uncovered was that the baby was involved in an adoption ring — but they were able to help. Yet, at the end of the episode Eddie struggled to understand more of why the two of them found the baby. What did they get from this? It’s new perspective, a chance to be heroes, and maybe also a chance to learn more of what the future holds. For now, isn’t that going to be enough?

In the end, Blue Bloods remains a show about family, and we do think that this episode was by and large satisfying. It did what it needed to do in order to give us some emotional moments, and it does leave the door open for more. Danny and Erin working together after the death of a key witness didn’t get top billing, but it was nice to see the two of them together. They aren’t adopting for now, but who knows what their season 11 future will hold? Based on the end of the episode, it sounds like they’re ready to try to have one…

