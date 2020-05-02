Magnum PI season 2 episode 18: Are Higgins & TC getting married?







On tonight’s new Magnum PI season 2 episode 18, we saw yet another twist to the Higgins marriage story … and it’s definitely one that we didn’t see coming.

For most of the past few weeks, we thought we were going to be seeing Thomas Magnum and Juliet Higgins end up getting married. Why? She desperately needs a green card, and it seemed as though Thomas was willing to do it. This felt like the best overall means to an end and they were prepared to make it happen … at least until Katsumoto entered the fray with some concerns over the plan.

Now, all of a sudden Higgins is going to be marrying TC instead of Magnum. What gives with that? A part of it may have to do with what would’ve happened down the road. We think that Magnum would get emotionally invested there in a different way than how TC would. We do think that this was important. It also does feel like Magnum was genuinely sad about the idea that Higgins wasn’t going through with it. Maybe that’s our read on the situation and it’s hard to say.

Do we think there’s still a chance for something between Magnum and Higgins down the road? It’s possible, but it may not happen in a way we previously thought. Maybe Magnum is going to look for another way to help Higgins get married that doesn’t involve her having to get married. Now that the marriage wouldn’t involve him, he may be more interested in looking for other options. (Consciously, he may not be fully aware of how he feels just yet — and we do think that we may have our own read of the situation in the first place.)

In the end, we still have a good chunk of the season left — we’ll see precisely where things go…

What did you think about tonight’s Magnum PI season 2 episode 18?

