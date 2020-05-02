Supergirl season 5 episode 17: Melissa Benoist on directorial debut







On Sunday night, and after an incredibly long wait, Supergirl season 5 episode 17 is finally going to premiere on The CW. This episode is entitled “Deus Lex Machina” and over the course of the hour, the spotlight will be mostly on Lex Luthor. This is, after all, the tale of how he ended up coming into power in this particular world.

What also makes this episode special is that it marks the debut of Melissa Benoist as a director! She joins the likes of Caity Lotz, David Ramsey, Tom Cavanagh, Danielle Panabaker, and others who stepped into this role. It’s an exciting opportunity for her to take on something so daunting, and we have to imagine it’s especially tough when you are a lead at the same time.

In speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Benoist had to say about directing some of the big scenes featuring Jon Cryer as we explore more of Lex’s story — especially with some other notable faces stopping by:

I mean, that was the dream. Working with Jon Cryer, I felt so spoiled rotten that he was the primary actor I was getting to work with, and the cast surrounding him too, because we get to see Eve Teschmacher and Lillian Luthor [Brenda Strong] make [their returns]. All these characters that kind of surround his orbit, they’re all so deft when it comes to those kinds of scenes where it’s really wordy and talkative. He’s an evil genius and manipulative, so I had to really keep track of who he was manipulating when and for what reason [Laughs] to make sure that each scene was really clear where it fit into his master plans and where it was taking us, and how it affected the super friends. But working with him, he’s just so smart and far more experienced than I as an actor. Honestly, I felt bad. I didn’t feel like I really needed to give him that much direction. It was more just playing, which I loved, and that’s part of the reason I love being an actor — when you get to really just bite into the words and what’s on the page and really play, and there’s no wrong answer within the arc you’re telling.

By the end of this episode we could understand Lex a little bit more and who knows? There could also be some opportunities to better explore whatever the endgame for this season looks like. Of course, we’re not going to be seeing the full planned endgame for this season until season 6 due to the health crisis stopping filming early.

