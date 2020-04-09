Supergirl season 5 episode 17 return date pushed back — again







We’ve been down this road before, and now we find ourselves in the same exact spot: The Supergirl season 5 episode 17 return date has been pushed back.

There was a time when this episode, entitled “Deus Lex Machina,” was set to air on the network come late March. However, that was later delayed to Sunday, April 26 due to factors that are going on in the real world.

Now, we’re hearing that the episode has found itself delayed — again. This time around, you will be looking towards Sunday, May 3 as to when it will be coming on the air. The return date likely signals that the remaining episodes will air on May 10 and May 17 after the fact, with the latter serving as the final one of the season. (You may have noticed that networks are moving away from calling them “finales,” as they are not really meant to be the conclusion of any particular story.)

In case you were not aware, this episode is going to offer up a little bit more insight on Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) and how he came into power within a post-Crisis on Infinite Earths world. It should fill in a number of gaps and give you a better sense as to where this Leviathan story is going. It also marks the directorial debut of series star Melissa Benoist, so we’re sure that no one is more excited than her to eventually see the story on the air. There’s just so much great content that could be within here, and it could serve as a great way to set the stage for what is left.

We’re not expecting any real resolution to this season; yet, we’re hoping for our best to be entertained. The hard part is just going to be having to wait in order to see a lot of what’s ahead.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now on Supergirl, including other details on what lies ahead

What do you want to see when it comes to Supergirl season 5 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to then stick around for some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







