Sam Lloyd, beloved Ted on Scrubs, dead at 56 after cancer battle







Some truly heartbreaking news to pass along — one of the best familiar faces from the world of Scrubs is no longer with us. Today, many of the show’s cast members confirmed that Sam Lloyd, known for playing the neurotic and socially-awkward attorney Ted, has died at the age of 56. The actor had been battling a cancer battle for some time.

Lloyd appeared in almost 100 episodes of Scrubs as the character, who was hapless but also beloved and could sing with the best of him. His first appearance came at the very beginning, and he ended up being on board all the way until the final season (which certainly didn’t feel like the same show all of the time). He was clearly loved by everyone who worked with him, as evidenced by some of the latest social-media posts from Zach Braff, creator Bill Lawrence, and more.

If you are feeling reminiscent about some of the best moments from Ted over the years, we think that the attached video will help to do the trick.

Beyond Scrubs, Lloyd had a number of other memorable gigs, including on Modern Family, The Middle, Desperate Housewives, and The West Wing. He even played Ted once again for an arc on ABC’s Cougar Town. He showed time and time again that he was capable of getting laughs out of awkwardness and altering the mood of a scene within just a few short minutes.

If you do want to hear some more great memories of Lloyd, one of our recommendations is checking out Fake Doctors, Real Friends, the new podcast featuring Braff and Donald Faison. They share stories from a lot of their co-stars as they go back and re-watch the show that changed their careers. Scrubs changed the game for comedies, and introduced a lot of viewers to a different format than what they were used to from the genre.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Lloyd during what is such a difficult and emotional time. (Photo: ABC Studios.)

Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy. pic.twitter.com/wwyvGNbveG — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020

Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/JRzlLKhqHB — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) May 1, 2020

Simpler times, happier days, the kindest man I ever met. Easy going Sam, Rest In Peace. #RIPSamLloyd pic.twitter.com/zuXyXi19sI — Robert Maschio (@robertmaschio) May 1, 2020

