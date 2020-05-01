The Conners season 3 spoilers: Will current health crisis be included?







While The Conners season 3 is not officially set to be happening as of yet, we do have some reasons for hope. The ratings are good and, the last we heard, a lot of the actors were in active negotiations to come back for more.

With this in mind, one of the major questions that remains is what sort of stories the show will tell whenever it returns. There are a number of programs out there that to be frank, may try to avoid the current health crisis. It’s something that people want an escape from in just about every way possible, but this is a show that does try to find the comedy in dark times. It’s about as realistic as any multi-camera comedy can be.

With this in mind, executive producer Bruce Helford confirms to TVLine that you will be seeing this crisis serve as a major plot point over the course of the upcoming episodes:

“We’ll absolutely be dealing with it … We’re a show that reflects reality, so we’re obligated [to address it]. I would think somebody in the family would be taking the jobs no one else wants, [like] working in grocery stories. They’d be taking jobs that put them at risk because they need the money, like most of blue collar America.”

With this being said, by the time The Conners returns to the air the crisis will be just about over. With that in mind, we don’t expect the writers to dwell on it forever. We imagine that instead, they will take their time looking at some other subjects and issues that are going on … while providing some of that signature escapism, as well. This is a show that knows what it is, and we continue to explore issues in working-class America for years to come with any luck.

