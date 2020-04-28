The Conners season 2 episode 20 spoilers: Finale expectations!







Next week on The Conners season 2 episode 20, the finale is going to be here! This is going to be a chance to tie together a number of different stories and set the stage for a potential season 3.

It’s going to be a surprise to some that we’re even getting an episode 20, given that for some time, the plan here seemed to be to have only 19 installments this time around. Yet, the show received that live episode, hence the order being bumped up by a half-hour. “Bridge Over Trouble Conners” will allow you to learn the latest on Dan and Louise’s status, while Darlene and Ben also think more about what their own future.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Conners season 2 episode 20 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

“Bridge Over Trouble Conners” – Darlene and Ben go apartment hunting as they take on the next step in building their life together. Jackie and Becky take Beverly Rose on a road trip to Mexico to meet her father for the first time while Dan reluctantly shares his financial troubles with Louise as he struggles with the pending foreclosure of the house on “The Conners,” TUESDAY, MAY 5 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We know that we’re entering this finale without official news at the moment on season 3, but we’re advising you right now to not be overly concerned about anything at present. We’re reasonably confident at the moment that there will be another season, and we just have to wait around for a while to get that news. We’re in a spot right now where we’re going to need patience as networks operate and navigate through what is an incredibly challenging time.

