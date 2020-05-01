The Blacklist season 7 episode 18 spoilers: Will Reddington survive?







As we move towards The Blacklist season 7 episode 18 airing on NBC next week, be prepared to revisit some big stories. Raymond Reddington does not have a presence within tonight’s new “Brothers,” and because of that, we’ve been forced to wait for a while in order to get some key answers. Take, for example, whether or not James Spader’s character is truly okay after collapsing at the end of episode 16.

Through “Roy Cain,” you will get a chance to learn a little bit more about Reddington’s condition — meanwhile, the same goes for what is going on with Dembe’s imam, who was captured by none other than Katarina Rostova. We will see Hisham Tawfiq’s character do what he can to help his friend and spiritual adviser, but will it come at a cost? What other problems could exist beyond just that?

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Blacklist season 7 episode 18 synopsis with some more news as to what is coming up next:

05/08/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : As the Task Force investigates a kidnapping executed by seemingly impossible abductors, Dembe lands in a perilous situation. Meanwhile, a recent health scare causes Red to think about a successor. TV-14

The idea of Reddington and a succession plan is mostly fascinating in how it could set up a wide array of endgame scenarios for the show. We do think that Liz is someone he could look at, especially since she does have some darker impulses. Yet, at the same time it’s hard to imagine an FBI agent really being able to take control of a criminal empire … which is probably one of the many issues that Reddington has. Dembe is another option, since he has the connections — but is this the sort of role that suits him?

