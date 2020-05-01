Blue Bloods season 11: Is it renewed, canceled? Premiere date hopes







Following tonight’s big finale, can we officially confirmed that a Blue Bloods season 11 renewal is official at CBS? Oh, if only we could…

The good news at the moment is this — Blue Bloods has not been canceled as of this writing. Because of this and this alone, there are reasons aplenty to think that the show will be coming back on the air. There are cast members speaking about it as though it’s likely happening; we know that Tom Selleck is in the midst of contract discussions, and hopefully Donnie Wahlberg and the rest of the cast will return as well. (Donnie remains one of the best social-media ambassadors for the show, and regularly posts a lot of his thoughts alongside new episodes.)

Given that the ratings for Blue Bloods remain so strong, it’s hard to envision any scenario where the show gets canceled. More than likely, we hear about a season 11 renewal this month — from there, the question becomes when exactly the series is going to premiere. Because of the current health crisis (the same one that is limiting this season), we have to imagine that filming could be delayed. The series films in New York City, which is currently an epicenter for much of the spread.

It may take some time before productions are firmly off the ground, so patience remains a virtue. The safety of the cast and crew matters more than anything else. We want to ensure that everyone affiliated with the world of Blue Bloods is able to kick off season 11 healthy, happy, and prepared to tell more great stories.

What do you want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11?

