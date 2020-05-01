Dynasty season 3 finale spoilers: Fallon’s bachelorette party







Want to get a good sense of what is coming on next week’s Dynasty season 3 finale? This is an installment that could prove fun! How can it not when we’ve got Fallon Carrington’s bachelorette party at the center of the proceedings? This is the sort of event that in TV terms is almost always entertaining — it really doesn’t even matter who you are talking about! Here, Elizabeth Gillies’ character can take center stage for an hour stuffed full of hijinks, one where many of her friends and family have a chance to cause some trouble.

As for whether or not this jeopardizes her wedding … well, we’ll have to wait and see on that. Granted, we’re going to have to wait and see on the wedding in general given that the season is ending earlier than expected. The majority of the shows on The CW are seeing their filming cut off early due to real-life headlines, and unfortunately this is no exception.

Want to get a few more details now all about what you can expect to see? Then we’d go ahead and suggest that you check out the full Dynasty season 3 finale synopsis below:

SEASON FINALE – In the season finale, it’s time for Fallon’s (Liz Gillies) surprise Bachelorette Party and things go exactly as one would expect… in the world of Carrington. Also starring Grant Show, Daniella Alonso, Elaine Hendrix, Alan Dale, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley, Rafael de la Fuente, Maddison Brown and Sam Underwood. Gina Lamar directed the episode written by Francisca X. Hu (#320). Original airdate 5/8/2020.

The good news in the wake of this episode is that we know already that there will be a Dynasty season 4. What is the bad news? Well, it’s so simple as not knowing precisely when said season 4 is going to air. Because of the same health crisis that cut off filming for this season, we could be waiting for a while in order to see all that transpires.

