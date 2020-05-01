Magnum PI season 2 episode 19, 20 spoilers: Is the wedding here?







Next week on CBS, be prepared to check out Magnum PI season 2 episode 19 — and then also episode 20 beyond it! There are two episodes that are airing over the course of the night, and there’s going to be a lot of memorable moments and special guests. Take, for example, Zachary Knighton’s real-life wife Betsy Phillips and then also Ian Anthony Dale from Hawaii Five-0. Isn’t it nice that there are still ways to include some characters from that show over on this one?

We don’t want to keep you waiting too long, so let’s go ahead and hand down some of the details!

Season 2 episode 19, “May the Best One Win” – Magnum and Higgins are each hired by a different spouse who are in the middle of a contentious divorce to dig up dirt on the other, and Thomas and Higgins soon find themselves competing over resources. Also, Rick and TC look into the death of an unidentified man and must share the news with his estranged daughter, Suzy Madison (Betsy Phillips, wife of series star Zachary Knighton), on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, May 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 2 episode 20, “A Leopard on the Prowl” – Magnum and Higgins help Rick when his father figure, Icepick (Corbin Bernsen), just out of prison and battling terminal cancer, gets double crossed on one last score. Also, Magnum makes one last bold move to help Higgins stay in the country, on MAGNUM P.I. at a special time, Friday, May 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. “Hawaii Five-0’s” Ian Anthony Dale and MMA’s Cowboy Cerrone appear in the episode.

The photo above signals that we’re at least going to get to Magnum and Higgins’ wedding day, but we wouldn’t take this as a guarantee that they go through with it. We know that she is desperate to stay in the country, but is this really how she wants to get married — and does she want to be married to Magnum? We do still wonder if this whole storyline could awaken more feelings, but they’re rather separate from what is going on right now.

