Charmed season 3 premiere date hopes for Sarah Jeffrey, cast







Following tonight’s makeshift finale, when can you expect the Charmed season 3 premiere date to be? Consider this article your early source of info on this subject!

Let’s start things off here with this — you don’t have to worry about more new episodes! There is already a renewal at The CW, as the network ordered new seasons of almost all of their programming earlier on this year. This was done at the time to help prepare for a possible writers’ strike, but since that time we’ve seen the world of the show expand and shift in all sorts of different ways. The current health crisis is the biggest primary concern, and this renewal does help to ensure that there will be closure to some of the stories that you’re currently seeing. (Tonight wasn’t planned to be the finale, but it was forced to be that way.)

Unfortunately, it is the health crisis that is making the Charmed season 3 premiere date so up in the air. In a different world, we’d tell you that the Sarah Jeffrey series would be back at some point in October. Yet, all bets are now off. It’s possible in theory that Charmed could start filming in July or August and get back on the air this fall, but we’re currently forced to take a wait-and-see approach to the proceedings. The most important thing is that the production take its time to come back. After all, that is the only way to ensure that conditions are safe for everyone.

Later this month, we imagine that we’ll hear more in terms of when Charmed will air on the upcoming 2020-21 schedule. If we had to guess, though, we’d say that the series is probably going to come back in the same timeslot that it had this season. Its ratings are not such that we see it getting moved to a better spot — on the flip side, it could build an audience here!

