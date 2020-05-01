Billions season 5 premiere video: Is Chuck, Axe war at its peak?







We’re closing in now on the Billions season 5 premiere airing on Showtime, and with that of course comes even more reminders that this show has never been more exciting. We’re closing in on a part of this story where the Axe – Chuck feud seems to be coming to a peak, and maybe we’re only going to see one of them end up on top.

Ultimately, this rivalry is the central focus of the latest teaser below, which really does make a meal of the back-and-forth between the two men. We do get it, given that this battle has long been a cornerstone of the show and one of the big reasons it remains so exciting.

If you haven’t seen the official synopsis as of yet for season 5, you can check that out now below:

Bobby Axelrod and Chuck Rhoades see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince poses a true threat to Axe’s dominance, and Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney. Taylor Mason is forced back to Axe Capital, where Taylor must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe.

Every season of this show has its own different wrinkles to it, but this one does at least see the story returning somewhat to its roots. It was about Chuck vs. Axe in the early going, and now there’s a chance to do so again. The difference this time is that there are new distractions, and that leads to the following question: Who is going to let these distractions get in the way of their desired future? This could be one of the main turning points for whatever is ahead.

