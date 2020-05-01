Good Witch season 6 premiere spoilers: Wynonna Earp star arrives!







Come Sunday night on Hallmark Channel, Good Witch season 6 is going to premiere with new episodes! There is a lot to be excited about here, both in terms of new stories and also some new faces in the mix.

Who is one of the most exciting ones? Think in terms of Wynonna Earp actress Kat Barrell, who is going to be playing the part of Joy. She’s going to have a good bit of mystery hovering around her, as evidenced by the full Good Witch season 6 premiere synopsis below:

As Cassie and Sam prepare to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, Cassie welcomes Grey House guest Joy, who seems to be spying on the Merriwicks.

So how much can she be trusted? Is there something more that is going on with her? Speaking to TVLine in a new interview, here is a little bit of what series star Catherine Bell had to say on the subject:

“[Joy] comes into town and stays at Cassie’s bed-and-breakfast, and there’s something up with her. She’s a little mysterious … Some of the other characters, they don’t trust her, and I’m like, ‘Hmm, give her a minute.’ I always like to find the best in people.”

Because of the departure of Bailee Madison, we have a feeling that the new season will have a very different style to it. We’re eager to see how the show looks and feels! We know Barrell is the sort of actress that can roll with the punches, mostly because of what Nicole Haught goes through on a regular basis with Wynonna Earp. We’re definitely excited to see more new episodes of that show, but because of the global health crisis, we’ll be stuck waiting for a while to see all of it play out. (Yes, that is after having to wait already for a solid year after the show’s future was in limbo.)

