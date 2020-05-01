The Blacklist season 7 finale will still feel epic, despite coming early







The Blacklist season 7 episode 19 is going to serve as the final episode of the season. Yet, we know already that it was not intended to be that way. The original plan was for episode 22 to be the final episode of the spring, but due to the current health crisis, everything was shut down early. Because of the current state of New York (where the series films), it could be some time before things start up again. There’s no real guarantee when the show is going to be coming back for more, but rest assured it will be.

The larger question worth wondering now is simply this: Will there still be a proper conclusion to this season? Is the finale going to feel like that? Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what star Diego Klattenhoff had to say on the subject:

“[EPs Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath] have a knack for being able to shape and mold these characters and bend them into these spaces … It’s going to tee up everything for Season 8… I don’t think it’s a bad thing that we got shut down earlier than expected. The finale’s going to be something to behold.”

What sort of cliffhanger could we have? We imagine that it’s going to have a thing or two to do with Katarina Rostova. After all, just remember that she surfaced at the end of this past episode and odds are, she’s going to inch closer to the truth. She’ll also put Elizabeth Keen in a tough position when it comes to her allegiances. Maybe we’ll learn a thing or two about Reddington’s identity along the way.

