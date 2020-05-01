Law & Order: SVU season 22 spoilers: Benson, Stabler reunion coming







Ever since the news came out that Christopher Meloni was going to reprise his old Law & Order: SVU role of Elliot Stabler for a spin-off, we felt confident that a spin-off would be coming. However, we never expected that it would transpire anywhere near as fast as it is!

Speaking on the show’s behind-the-scenes podcast (which we recommended yesterday, mind you) showrunner Warren Leight claimed that it was “pretty clear” that you would be seeing Stabler within the upcoming SVU season 22 premiere. This episode would help to set up the spin-off show, and of course bring back Elliot into scenes with his old partner Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). It’s a moment that fans have been waiting years on end to see!

Originally, we know that there were plans to reintroduce Stabler’s wife and son at the end of season 21 — at least prior to the production shutdown due to the global health crisis. This would have laid more of a foundation, but we understand that the writers don’t have too much of an interest in waiting on this. Given that the spin-off needs to be launched, bringing Stabler on board in the flesh is a priority.

Also, isn’t this a spectacular way to bring in ratings? We know that SVU already has a devoted audience of diehards who watch week in and week out, but bringing back Stabler for an episode from the jump could also help to attract casual viewers — people who haven’t seen the show in a while or only watch here and there. We know that SVU doesn’t need some enormous ratings bump with a massive three-season renewal, but we like to think that it certainly doesn’t hurt.

Let’s just hope that SVU still has a chance to premiere this fall — at the moment, that is not even assured.

