Upload season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon? The latest







Following the launch of season 1 today, is there any hope of there being an Upload season 2 at Amazon? Can we hope for some sort of good news to come out there?

For the time being, the simple answer that we have is that there is no firm renewal of the series at the streaming service. Sure, we’d like for there to be more of the Robbie Amell – digital afterlife series, but nothing is altogether assured as of yet. Like with most other streaming shows, there are a number of different boxes that need to be checked and things that need to be done before we can get to that point.

Take, for example, performance. Does the show perform well enough to ensure that there are more episodes down the road? Amazon will want to see, for starters, that there are a number of people who check out the show within the first couple of weeks. From there, they also need to see if a lot of these people finished the entire season. They need to ensure that there is a demand for more, and without question we’re in the midst of one of the most competitive periods we’ve ever seen for content. Even in an era right now where viewers are at home watching more content than ever before, there is still no guarantee.

Beyond just this, the next order of business is fighting in order to ensure that there is a suitable story for more new episodes, and that will be up to the creative team behind the scenes. Yet, we’re fairly confident that something more can be figured out there.

At the moment, just be sure to enjoy the first season! Amazon shouldn’t have to hurry along to make a decision here; at the very least, they should have the ability to figure out its popularity over the next couple of months before making a firm decision.

Do you want to see an Upload season 2 renewal over at Amazon?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Amazon.)

