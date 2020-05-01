Hollywood season 2: Could Darren Criss series be renewed at Netflix?







Following today’s big premiere, is there any chance at all of there being a Hollywood season 2 at Netflix? We know that the Ryan Murphy series is going to garner plenty of attention, and the show itself could be a celebration to a very particular era.

With that being said, we wouldn’t advice anyone to get their hopes up too much over the future of this series … largely because it doesn’t seem as though there are plans for any more of it coming in the future. The image above carefully notes that this is a limited series, and we don’t quite think that this is something that the streaming service is looking to back away from — at least not immediately. Maybe it’s something that they may not hold firm to down the road, but it’s too hard to make some sort of prediction about the long-term when we’re so close to the premiere.

What we do know is this: Murphy limited series don’t often end up being that way. Or, they end up becoming anthology series that have another life on the air in some other form. American Horror Story at first told a number of disconnected series, but they became more attached to one another over time. Meanwhile, American Crime Story has already spawned a couple of iterations and there have been discussions around a third.

If there ever was a Hollywood season 2, we could see there being a couple of different ways to go about it — either it’d be a direct continuation of this world featuring some of the same characters, or maybe a separate continuation where you end up seeing a different story based on the past with new people. A lot of this could probably depend on the show’s performance and for now, it feels crazy to make any firm decisions before seeing how much people care. Netflix has invested a lot in Hollywood … so we’ll see just how it pans out.

