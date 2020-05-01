





Tonight on How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 13, we had a chance to see an installment that was largely about Sam. Or, to be specific, a romantic history between the character and his own sister Hannah.

Through a good bit of the episode, what we saw was Annalise Keating trying to do what she could to get to the bottom of Hannah’s infatuation with her own brother. What was the reasoning for that? It has a thing or two to do with her being able to prove that Hannah has been trying to set her up for the majority of the series. What’s the reason? Think along the lines of jealousy. She wanted Sam all to herself and couldn’t have them.

It took a long time and a little bit of help from Tegan in order to get to the bottom of some of this mystery. Yet, Hannah’s records indicated that she had a long departure from school … which suggested a big secret. Take, for example, a pregnancy. There wasn’t a whole lot that was known about this baby, but odds were that this secret was someone very close to Sam. That someone was Frank, as the closing seconds gave away. BOOM. Shocker of the season? Maybe to some.

We knew that Sam was terrible, and that he forced Frank and Bonnie to break up. He also has a history of trauma, but does that wash away any of the stuff that he’s done? Hardly.

Also within this episode, Nate exposed Pollock as someone working with the Castillo family … but does it really end with her? Is she taking the fall for someone else’s actions?

What did you think about tonight’s How to Get Away with Murder?

What surprises topped the list tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other updates related to the show. (Photo: ABC.)

