The Flash star Grant Gustin discussed possible season 8, season 9 deal







The Flash season 6 is getting close to coming to an end, and we already know that there’s going to be a season 7.

Yet, are there already some pieces in place for life beyond just that? It may sound crazy on the surface, but there may be something more here. Actors often start negotiations early, largely due to the fact that shows need to have an endgame in mind. If the writers need to carve out an ending, for example, they want to have plenty of time in order to do so.

Speaking to Michael Rosenbaum in a new interview on his Inside of You podcast, Grant Gustin revealed that he has started off some discussions about the series’ future. At the same time, though, the current health crisis likely has delayed everything. Check out, per TVLine, what he had to say:

“The conversations actually had started already for adding a potential eighth and ninth [season], but then this pandemic happened, and everything has stopped … We don’t know when we’re back, and I don’t know when we’re going to continue the renegotiation talks.”

What is so important about this is that if The Flash makes it to a season 9, it will become the longest-running show in the entire Arrowverse. Arrow made it to a season 8, and The CW may have even more of an incentive to continue this show. The Flash remains the network’s highest-rated show, and it can be a launching pad for a lot of its other programs in the superhero universe. There could also be a number of other stories to tell — we feel pretty confident that a season 8 will happen, but everything right now deserves a wait-and-see approach. It’s hard for there to be anything other than that with the vast uncertainty going on in the world.

We just hope that The Flash can be back in production at some point in the summer — we could be in for quite the wait moving forward for season 7.

Do you think The Flash could end up lasting until a season 9?

