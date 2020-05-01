Station 19 season 3: Is Sullivan getting fired over drug overdose?







Most of Thursday night’s new episode of Station 19 proved to be intense for a multitude of different reasons. Maya had to confront the reality that her father may have been abusive. Meanwhile, Sullivan had to face the reality that he could be losing his job.

What happened tonight? Basically, him using drugs and then being an active part of the workforce put his whole career in jeopardy. Ben confronted him on it and, soon after the fact, Sullivan prepared himself for a meeting with his higher-up Dixon … a man clearly steeped in corruption. How do we know that? It’s because Sullivan still has his job; instead, he owes a favor. It’s one that he may have to pay back down the road in a rather unfortunate fashion.

Ben tried his best to encourage everyone within this episode to be a modern-day boy scout, but a part of the problem with this is that he wasn’t playing the same game as anyone else. He found himself threatened by Dixon to keep quiet. If he doesn’t do that, he runs the risk of having himself in career trouble … and even have his wife dragged into a scandal when it comes to the PRT.

What Ben wants to do now is find a way to take down Dixon once and for all, and ensure that he cannot control the fire department with an iron fist. He knows a thing or two more about Dixon than anyone, largely because of his conversations with Pruitt. It is nice to see the character getting a chance to impact the story even beyond the grave.

As for the happy news at the end of the hour, Sullivan proclaimed to the entire station that he and Andy were married. There were no more secrets, but it didn’t seem like Andy was as ready to have that news out there as Robert was to deliver it.

