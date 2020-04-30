Station 19 season 3 episode 15 spoilers: The last before series finale







There are a few notable things at the moment regarding Station 19 season 3 episode 15, but the biggest one comes down to its place in the order. This is going to be the final episode of the ABC series leading up to the finale, so you’re going to have a chance to see a real escalation here. Given that this show got to finish its run, there is no abrupt ending here, either. You’ll have a chance in order to properly see everything play out.

So how will it play out? For Andy, it’s going to have a lot to do with learning more about her background. In the wake of losing her father, the character is going to be exploring different sides of where she comes from. This could lead her in some unexpected directions, so we’d say to go ahead and be prepared for that.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Station 19 season 3 episode 15 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up:

Ben, Jackson and Emmett are put in a precarious and dangerous position with a potential victim. Andy’s search for more background on her family opens her eyes, and Vic and Travis are caught in the middle of a corruption scheme.

In general, we’d say not to expect all that much in the way of closure here to a lot of these stories — instead, they’ll likely carry through, in one form or another, until we get to the finale. Even at that point, who knows? We could also see them progress into a season 4. We already know that one is coming, though we may have to wait a good while in order to see precisely what it looks like. The Travis/Vic storyline is perhaps the most intriguing just when it comes to the implications of what lies within.

