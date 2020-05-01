In the Dark season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Max’s life-or-death crisis







Want to get a better sense of what’s next on In the Dark season 2 episode 4? This is an episode that will have some more twists … but then also a crisis that could actually lead to a character’s death.

Or, at the very least, the writers want you to think that there is a significant amount of danger out there. These are the stakes that Max is going to be facing within this episode. Be prepared for a lot of back and for here, and one that also puts Murphy in a spot where she’s going to do her best to help. Yet, sometimes there is only so much someone can do within a given situation.

Want a few more details? Below, CarterMatt has the full In the Dark season 2 episode 4 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up:

THE TANGLED WEB WE WEAVE – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) seeks to help Max (Casey Deidrick) out of a life-or-death situation, while Dean (Rich Sommer) leverages them against each other in an attempt to fix his own bad circumstances. Felix (Morgan Krantz) finds difficulty juggling his dating life with his dealing life, while Jess (Brooke Markham) is happily distracted by a new romance. Darnell (Keston John) tries a new gig, but his loyalty to Murphy and Max keeps him entangled in Nia’s (guest star Nicki Micheaux) web. Jeff Chan directed the episode written by Ryan Knighton (#204). Original airdate 5/7/2020.

The state of the ratings

We’re now two episodes into the season (at least when it comes to reported ratings), and viewing figures are largely the same. The show is averaging a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic, but the crazy thing here is that there isn’t anything to worry about right now. There are more episodes coming, but we’d like to see as much ratings stability here as possible.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to In the Dark

What do you want to see when it comes to In the Dark season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







