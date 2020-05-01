Council of Dads episode 3 air date, time, new spoilers







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Council of Dads episode 3? For starters, the scheduling carousel will continue.

The good news that we can report on at the moment is that there will be another new episode of the series next week. What that means is rather simple: We’re not going to be stuck waiting for some super-long period of time for what is coming up next. The big difference is that the show is going to be airing starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, where it will air moving forward alongside Blindspot as a part of a new lineup. This is one that will last for a while, and we hope that it ends up being successful. It’s been hard for a lot of the shows in this vein to find a lot of success — think in terms of what’s gone down with The Village and Rise over the years.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Council of Dads episode 3 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

05/07/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Larry presents an offer to Robin that will impact the future of the Crab Shack, catching Anthony and everyone else by surprise. Luly endeavors to make an impression in her writing group, digging deep into personal experiences for a piece. Evan contemplates a return to school. Oliver makes strides with Theo but finds himself torn from his own family duties. Hilarie Burton, Kevin Daniels and Sharon Leal guest star. TV-PG

The one more thing that we’re hoping for is just some consistent ratings week in and week out — at least while the show works to find an audience. There is a strong cast at the forefront of the show; isn’t it great to see Hilarie Burton back in this sort of prominent role? (She’s also got her AMC show with Jeffrey Dean Morgan where they talk to guests from their farm.)

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Council of Dads right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to Council of Dads episode 3?

Do you think that this show can find success for itself? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







