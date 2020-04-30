





Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Within this piece, we’re here to offer up an answer on that … but then also a look at the show’s future, as well.

We don’t want to lead you on here, so let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode tonight. Because of the current health crisis, season 21 production was shut down early and last week’s episode 20 is now the finale. There are three more seasons of SVU on the way (at least), so hopefully that can be a comfort during this crazy and incredibly uncertain time. (There will also be encore episodes airing, and plenty of them when you also count syndicated cable airings.)

If you do want some more content related to SVU while we wait for new episodes, why not check out the Squadroom Podcast? Last week, showrunner Warren Leight went on and discussed a number of big moments from episode 20 — hopefully in between that and repeats, there’s enough to get us through until season 22.

The problem here, of course, is that there is no telling at the moment as to when a season 22 of the show is going to premiere. Typically, it would be easy to tell you that it will be back in late September/early October. The health crisis changes that. Because SVU films in an epicenter in New York City, more patience may be required here than any other show. Safety matters first and foremost, and we’re happy to wait until we can ensure everyone is okay.

We would hope that season 22 will address at least some of what was planned at the end of this season, though we imagine that there will be some things that need to change. This is a show that likes to paint a reflection of reality, and the reality of where we are now is fundamentally different from where it’s ever been.

