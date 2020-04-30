Katy Keene episode 12 spoilers: The last before the big finale







Next week on Katy Keene episode 12, you will be presented with the penultimate episode of the season — and one with high stakes. There could be a betrayal or two in the midst of the story, especially when it comes to what is happening around Pepper. She’s going to step into action, and do more to show her capacity to help others.

Sure, a big part of Katy Keene is all about trying to make your dreams come true to the best of your ability. Yet, what fun is doing this if you have nobody to share it with?

Below, CarterMatt has the full Katy Keene episode 12 synopsis with some additional information all about what’s coming:

HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW SOMEONE? – With the Pepper Plant opening, Pepper (Julia Chan) is excited to finally show it to off to Katy (Lucy Hale), Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp). Thinking Pepper is in trouble, Josie tells Katy and Jorge what is going and on and they are starting to see that things aren’t adding up quite right. Katy finds some unsettling information about Guy’s (guest star Luke Cook) past and must decide how to handle the situation. Meanwhile, Jorge takes on a few extra jobs to help with his parents’ financial predicament. Camille Hyde, Lucien Laviscount, Zane Holtz and Katherine LaNasa also star. Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Evelyn Yves (#112). Original airdate 5/7/2020. Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We should go ahead and note here that season 1 of Katy Keene was actually completed prior to the health crisis kicking off, and it’s with this in mind that you are going to see a complete story. You therefore don’t have anything to worry about here — at least in terms of a complete arc. With that said, you can still be concerned over the characters…

