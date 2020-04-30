Blue Bloods cast throws Bridget Moynahan virtual birthday party (video)







Just in case you needed to watch one of the most wonderfully wholesome videos of the day, we’ve got it for you below!

So what’s going on here? Well, if you look below you can see Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, and a number of other major cast members from Blue Bloods get together in order to wish their fellow cast member Bridget Reagan a very happy birthday. The twist? Because they can’t get together in the flesh, they all chose to do so remotely! There are so many things that we love about this, including Selleck using a Zoom background of the actual Reagan family dinner table to Selleck and Wahlberg talking about how they could put together their own band.

Also, you have in here Sami Gayle (who plays Erin’s daughter Nicky) baking Bridget a cake — even if she’s not even there to eat it. We gotta say that it’s really impressive the amount of work that she put into it! It’s another reminder of just how much some of these cast members care about each other. They’ve all been working together for the past decade, and it does seem as though there is an interest in doing more seasons still. We reported yesterday that Selleck is interested in doing at least a couple more seasons of the show, and he is in negotiations right now with CBS on a new deal.

This virtual birthday party comes one day before the epic Blue Bloods finale — it wasn’t planned to be the final episode, but “Family Secrets” could still prove to be a very emotional hour. It’s also going to thrust Sean Reagan into the limelight a little more than we’re used to, but that is something we also welcome given that he doesn’t always have an opportunity to get some big stories in this vein.

Happy belated birthday to Bridget (her big day was on April 28) — we look forward to talking more about the finale in the coming days! For now, watch a sneak peek for Friday’s episode over at the link here.

How much do you love the Blue Bloods family getting together for this?

