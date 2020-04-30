Siren season 3 episode 6 spoilers: The trouble with Tia







Coming up on Siren season 3 episode 6 tonight, you have to be prepared for more problems on land than we’ve seen before. Tia is showing herself more and more that she is a significant threat — she’s influential, and she has the ability to bring in more people to her cause.

This is why a big part of this season is political in a way — Ryn has a chance to win people and mermaids over to her own way of thinking, and this could be a part of what is coming up next. There’s a showdown coming in this episode — it’s a battle, but to think it’s probably not going to be anywhere close to the biggest battle yet. There could be even crazier stuff coming around the bend.

For some more news on what’s ahead, be sure to check out the full Siren season 3 episode 6 synopsis now with more insight on what’s to come:

Ryn discovers a refuge of injured mermaids that escaped Tia’s violent takeover. Ben and Xander get caught in a battle with Tia’s troops. Maddie feeds Robb half-truths to secure his discretion. Ted explores his family lineage.

How is Siren season 3 faring in the numbers?

In the process of talking about what’s happening on the show this season, it does still make some sense to try and look ahead! After all, we’re wanting so much more than just new episodes of the show right now — we’re also crossing our fingers and hoping for them in the future!

To date, the show is averaging just a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also over 420,000 viewers an episode. These are decreases over where the show was last season, and why this is so important right now is rather simple: We want to ensure that viewers check the show out live! That can help to ensure that Siren doesn’t go the way of several other Freeform series that were canceled far before their time ran out.

